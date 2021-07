THE WORD IS HOT

Heat indices for central Mississippi will approach 100 today, with afternoon storms possible, with heavy rain at times. The real heat is on Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will increase and make it feel like over 100 degrees both days, with actual highs in the low 90s. The National Weather Service says you can expect some possible relief with chances of afternoon storms both days. You’ll want to take plenty of breaks and stay in the AC as much as possible.

Chris Davis