HomeLeakeThis Week: Carthage City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service

This Week: Carthage City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service

by
The City of Carthage city-wide trash pick-up service will be this Wednesday, July 20th and Thursday, July 21st.
You can dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, and other items in need of disposal using this trash pick-up service. Items to be picked up must be placed on the side of the street.
Items that WILL NOT be picked up are: vehicles, tires, microwaves, computers, appliances, and televisions.
City of Carthage trucks will begin the clean-up process at 7 a.m. and will stop at 4 p.m. both days.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

List of qualified candidates for 2022 Carthage Municipal Elections

Carthage is Getting a New Chief of Police

Carthage Farmer’s Market Open Today

Carthage police searching for burglary suspect

Carthage City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service

Family-Friendly Movie Night in Carthage

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.