This Week: Carthage City Wide Trash Pick-Up Service

The City of Carthage city-wide trash pick-up service will be this Wednesday, July 20th and Thursday, July 21st.

You can dispose of trash, debris, household furniture, mattresses, and other items in need of disposal using this trash pick-up service. Items to be picked up must be placed on the side of the street.

Items that WILL NOT be picked up are: vehicles, tires, microwaves, computers, appliances, and televisions.

City of Carthage trucks will begin the clean-up process at 7 a.m. and will stop at 4 p.m. both days.