Thousands of dollars in fake money found in Kosciusko

Several fake $100 bills have been found in and around Kosciusko.

Chief of Police Hebert Dew said several people have turned in stacks of the fake bills to the police department.

If the money were real, Dew estimates it would be around $14,000 to $15,000.

Some locations where the money was found include the Attala County Library, S Natchez St., E Adams St, and several locations on Huntington Street.

The money appears to be prop money that’s used in movies. Some of the bills even have that printed on them.

However, some bills are made to appear more like real currency, including a $5 bill that someone claimed to have received in change from a local store.

Dew said there currently aren’t any leads on where the money came from, but he urged anyone shopping or doing business in Kosciusko to examine their cash more closely from now on.

If you find any of the fake money, you can take it to the police department or call the office at 662-289-3131 and an officer will come pick it up.

Remember that it is illegal to use counterfeit money, and could result in being charged with a felony depending on the amount.