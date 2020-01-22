Three armed robbers caught on camera at Dollar General

The Louisville Police Department has released photos captured by surveillance cameras of the three suspects wanted for the armed robbery of the Dollar General, Friday night.

Chief Sean Holdiness said the unknown suspects fled the scene in what is believed to be an older model gray Toyota Camry with body damage to the rear of the car. This is the third incident at local Dollar Generals in less than two weeks.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact the Louisville Police Department or your local Crimestoppers.