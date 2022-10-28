Thursday in Leake County – School Bus Crash, Disturbances, and More

Thursday, October 28, 2022

3:25 p.m. – Several first responders were dispatched to a crash on Red Dog Rd. involving a school bus with children on board. Get the full story here.

9:05 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Jones Lane off Hwy 25 near the Renfroe area that reported a disturbance in progress.

9:13 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Walmart in response to a customer causing a disturbance outside.

10:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a report of vandalism at a residence on Greenwood Chapel Road off Hwy 16 West.