Crash Involving Loaded School Bus in Leake

On Thursday, October 27th at approximately 3:25 p.m., Leake County Deputies, Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Red Dog Rd. near Hwy 25 involving a car and a school bus loaded with children.

Reportedly, the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting the car head-on and the bus rolled over. The individual driving the car became trapped and was freed by Carthage Fire Department.

Three children on the school bus and the driver of the car were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Leake. The driver of the car was later airlifted to another hospital for their injuries.