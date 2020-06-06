Today In History, June 6th

Today is Saturday, June 6, the 158th day of 2020. There are 208 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 6, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, 25 1/2 hours after he was shot by Sirhan Bishara Sirhan.

On this date:

In 1799, American politician and orator Patrick Henry died at Red Hill Plantation in Virginia.

In 1816, a snowstorm struck the northeastern U.S., heralding what would become known as the “Year Without a Summer.”

In 1918, U.S. Marines suffered heavy casualties as they launched their eventually successful counteroffensive against German troops in the World War I Battle of Belleau Wood in France.

In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater was opened by Richard Hollingshead in Camden County, New Jersey. (The movie shown was “Wives Beware,” starring Adolphe Menjou.)

In 1939, the first Little League game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In 1944, during World War II, Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on “D-Day” as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.

In 1955, the U.S. Post Office introduced regular certified mail service.

In 1966, black activist James Meredith was shot and wounded as he walked along a Mississippi highway to encourage black voter registration.

In 1978, California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 13, a primary ballot initiative calling for major cuts in property taxes.

In 1982, Israeli forces invaded Lebanon to drive Palestine Liberation Organization fighters out of the country. (The Israelis withdrew in June 1985.)

In 1989, burial services were held for Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Washington state Democrat Tom Foley succeeded Jim Wright as House speaker.

In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that people who smoked marijuana because their doctors recommended it to ease pain could be prosecuted for violating federal drug laws.

Ten years ago: The Vatican released a working paper which said the international community was ignoring the plight of Christians in the Middle East, and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the war in Iraq and political instability in Lebanon had forced thousands to flee the region. Rafael Nadal won his fifth French Open title, beating Robin Soderling 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Five years ago: Two convicted murderers escaped from the maximum-security Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York (Richard Matt ended up being shot dead by authorities while David Sweat was recaptured). American Pharoah led all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 5½ lengths, becoming the first horse in 37 years to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. Serena Williams won her third French Open title and 20th major singles trophy by beating Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2.

One year ago: After two days of intense criticism, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reversed course and declared that he no longer supported a long-standing congressional ban on the use of federal health money to pay for abortions. World leaders including President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron gathered at the site of the D-Day landings in France to honor those who took part in the operation 75 years earlier that would help bring an Allied victory in World War II. R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty in Chicago to 11 additional sex-related charges. New Orleans singer and piano player Dr. John died at the age of 77; his family said the musician, who was born Mac Rebennack, had died of a heart attack.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 81. Country singer Joe Stampley is 77. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 76. Actor Robert Englund is 73. Folk singer Holly Near is 71. Singer Dwight Twilley is 69. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 68. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY’-ur-steen) is 68. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 65. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 64. Actress Amanda Pays is 61. Comedian Colin Quinn is 61. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 61. Rock musician Steve Vai is 60. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 59. Actor Jason Isaacs is 57. Actor Anthony Starke is 57. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 54. Actor Max Casella is 53. Actor Paul Giamatti is 53. Rhythm and blues singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 52. Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 50. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 48. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 47. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 46. Actress Sonya Walger is 46. Actress Staci Keanan is 45. Jazz singer Somi is 44. Actress Amber Borycki is 37. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 13.

Thought for Today: “A great man is one who leaves others at a loss after he is gone.” — Paul Valery, French poet and essayist (1871-1945).

Copyright 2020, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.