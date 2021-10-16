Home » Local » Too Many Guns on School Property in Neshoba Arrests

Too Many Guns on School Property in Neshoba Arrests

Posted on

ANSELM KEITH HENRY, 37, of Philadelphia, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $500, $400, $600.

 

TABATHE HICKMAN, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

MELISSA IRWIN, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

MARQUIZ D JONES, 28, of Forest, Felony DUI, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $0, $400, $300, $800.

 

EMILY PAYTON KNIGHT, 26, of Union, Possession of Firearm on School Property X 2, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2, $400, $300, $800, $60.

 

DAYSIANAEA KUBASACHI LEWIS, 24, of Choctaw, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

NICHOLAS NENE JR, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $12,500 X 2, $600, $0.

 

U’MARCUS M PARKER, 35, of Union, DUI – 1st, No License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

ALBERTO SMITH JR, 18, of Noxapater, Possession of Firearm on School Property, NCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

SHIRLEY THORNTOR, 19, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

DEMESTRIC A TISDALE, 41, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

 

SAMUEL WALLACE, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

DOUGLAS SAGON WANSLEY, 37, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $0, $0.

 

CHANON W WILSON, 24, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment