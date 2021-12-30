Tornado Watch & Warning – A fun way to remember the difference

With the threat of severe weather looming this weekend, some wonder what the difference is between a tornado watch and a tornado warning. The two are often confused.

Tornado Watch: This is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.

Tornado Warning: This is issued when a tornado is imminent. When a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

Leake County Firefighters Association shared a fun way to remember the difference.

A photo is shown with ingredients to make a taco.. TACO WATCH (WATCH out, we have all the ingredients to make tacos).

Another photo is shown with a completed taco.. TACO WARNING! (Tacos are being eaten RIGHT NOW).