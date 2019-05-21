Town of Walnut Grove awarded USDA Community Facilities Grant Award

The Town of Walnut Grove has been awarded a Community Facilities Match Grant from USDA Rural Development in the amount of $50,000. The grant will be used for infrastructure, particularly paving.

The grant will be matched with 49,000 in municipal funds.

“We are very grateful to USDA Rural Development State Director John Rounsanville and our Congressional delegation in this award,” said Walnut Grove Mayor Brian Gomillion.

Funds will be used to asphalt portions of Front Ave, Cole Ave, Ingram St, and some public parking resurfacing.

The grant award is part of USDA Rural Development’s mission to promote agriculture, economic development, job growth, infrastructure improvements, technological innovations, energy security, and quality of life in Rural America.