The Town of Walnut Grove will host a Health, Wellness, Safety Resource Fair on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, at the Walnut Grove Baptist Family Life Center from 10 am – 1 pm. FREE ADMISSION. If you are interested in having a table for your business or organization, please call Town Hall at 601-253-2321 ext 1000
(Tu-Fri).
Town of Walnut Grove – Health, Wellness, Safety Resource Fair
