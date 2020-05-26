Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for Drug Trafficking

On last Friday, the 22nd, a Leake County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol pulled over Amadeus Lipsey, of Kosciusko, for suspected Driving Under the Influence. Further investigation revealed much more.

Mr. Lipsey was booked into Leake County Correctional for Trafficking in Controlled Substances with a bond of $200,000. Other charges include three counts of Possession of Controlled Substances and his original moving violations of DUI, No Valid Driver’s License, and Speeding (over all posted limits).