Traffic Stop Leads to Multiple Felony Charges

On June 7, 2021, Neshoba County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Weyerhaeuser Road in Philadelphia. The traffic stop led to a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Information from this stop, subsequently started an investigation that produced several misdemeanor marijuana drug charges over the next two days. These included a stop that revealed a 15 year old had bought marijuana from the residence in question.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies and Philadelphia Police Department executed a Search Warrant on a residence in Sistrunk trailer park, just off Weyerhaeuser Road. The search yielded a felony amount of marijuana, 3 firearms, $3,068.00 cash and drug paraphernalia. Alexis Smith of Philadelphia and Demetrius Horne of 244 Philadelphia were charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana.

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with Philadelphia Police Department and other agencies to keep drugs from reaching our teenagers. If you have any information about crimes in our area, please call Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office at 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477 (TIPS).