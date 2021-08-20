Transformer Falls on Philadelphia Home

2:36 a.m. – Philadelphia Police, Emergency Medical Services, and Philadelphia Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 16 West near Bumpers. No serious injuries were reported.

4:11 a.m. – Philadelphia Police and Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a call reporting a live transformer that fell onto a house on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. No one was injured.

4:14 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a residence on Robinhood Circle when a caller reported an intruder in their home.

3:00 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Longino Volunteers were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 15. No major injuries were reported but one individual was transported to the hospital.