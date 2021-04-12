Sunday- Tree down on Highway 429 about 3 miles before you get to Thomastown

5:24 am- Caller called in and reported of a tree down on Red Dog Road about 2 miles from the Natchez Trace. Natchez Trace Parkway was notified.

6:22 am- Police were advised of a tree down on Highway 429 about 3 miles before you get to Thomastown. Traffic was backed up in both lanes.

7:34 am- Caller called in and advised police come to 648 Highway 487 W for a domestic disturbance between several individuals.

2:23 pm- On 575 Chapel Road, a domestic disturbance took place between a male subject and a female. Police were called out to the scene.