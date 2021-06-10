Tribal Council Official Election Results

Tribal Council election official results are in. Tribal Council positions in Bogue Chitto, Conehatta, Crystal Ridge, Pearl River, Standing Pine and Tucker included. MBCI Director of Public Information Misty Brescia has released the following unofficial updates.

2021 Tribal Election –

Standing Pine – 1 Position – *Loriann Denson Ahshapanek – 189 votes, Jaric Anderson 44 votes, Lalania Denson 94 votes

Crystal Ridge – 1 Position – Leola Clark 5 votes, *Christopher Eaves 61 votes, Joseph Wesley 17 votes, Tim G Willis 2 votes

Bogue Chitto – Gabriel N Bell 72 votes, John L Bell Jr. 9 votes, Tomika L. Bell 29 votes, Patricia Henry 21 votes, Donnie Hickman Jr. 42 votes, Angela S Hundley 221 votes, Randy Lee Jim 42 votes, Jackie Morris 47 votes, Michael Morris 41 votes, Norman Douglas Samuel Jr. 58 votes, Garrick Stoliby 13 votes, Gabriel Keith Thompson 15 votes, Kendall Shaun Wallace 285 votes, Elyse Willis 76 votes.

Tucker – Lisa M. Charlie 20 votes, Lee R Chickaway 2 votes. Linda McMillan 5 votes, Demando C Mingo 104 votes, Otis Mingo 11 votes, Kevin Taylor Sr. 28 votes, Dorothy B Wilson 100 votes.

Conehatta – Max M. Anderson 135 votes, Tarina K Anderson 149 votes, Emerson J. Billy 55 votes, Troy L. Chickaway 100 votes, Shaun Grant 134 votes, Eric Hickman 50 votes, Hilda Nickey 178 votes, Gregory R Shoemake 155 votes

Pearl River – Robert D. Ben 77 votes, William Comby III 24 votes, Oretta Conrad 52 votes, Robert Garcia Jr. 45 votes, Martha Henry 17 votes, Jimmy Jim 37 votes, Michelle Jefferson Jim 6 votes, Janis D. Jimmie 85 votes, Kyle C. John 86 votes, Deborah Martin 226 votes, Brian Mask 56 votes, Barry McMillan 150 votes, Lola McMillan Parkerson 129 votes, Austin K Tubby 21 votes, Lakeisha Wallace 101 votes, Barbara Wesley 63 votes, Kent L. Wesley 233 votes, Velvet Williams 34 votes, Jennifer Willis 74 votes, Stella York Willis 60 votes.