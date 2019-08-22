Two arrested for local burglaries in Neshoba County

Two people have been arrested in connection with burglarizing several local businesses in Philadelphia.

34-year old, Heather Renee Clark, of Kosciusko and 43-year-old, Christopher Shoemake, of Collins have been charged with felony malicious mischief.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said the two suspects are responsible for burglarizing several coin operated businesses including Bobby’s Country Store in Neshoba County.

“The suspects took change from the outside car care machines and in the process caused extensive damage totaling over $1,000,” said Sheriff Waddell.

Sheriff Waddell said a post on social media helped lead to the arrest.

“A tip came in from an individual in Union that recognized the vehicle posted and two suspects,” said Sheriff Waddell.

Sheriff Waddell said Union Police were notified and assisted in the detainment and arrest of the two suspects.

Clark and Shoemake were transported to the Neshoba County Jail. Bond has been denied.