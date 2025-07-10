Big Deals!
Two Injured in Crash Near Crossroads Grocery Wednesday Evening

A two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Hwy 19 and Attala Road 5131, close to Crossroads Grocery, on Wednesday evening, July 9, at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Attala County Deputies, EMS, Attala County Firefighters, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to the scene. Emergency personnel worked to assess injuries and clear the roadway.

Two individuals were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash will be investigated by MHP.

