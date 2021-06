B-MO in the MO’rning – Don’t miss everybody’s favorite “uncle” as Si Robertson, star of Duck Dynasty brings his Story Time with Uncle Si to the Neshoba Coliseum on Saturday June 12th from 7pm to 9pm. The doors will open at 6pm and pre-sale tickets are only $10 and are available at The Depot in Philadelphia or online here.

Tickets will be available at the door for this event for $12.