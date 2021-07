3:58 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance on Hospital Road. A possibly intoxicated subject was walking in the middle of the road headed east.

12:43 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at a local package store on West Beacon Street. No injuries were reported.

3:07 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on Frog Level Road. No injuries were reported.