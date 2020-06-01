Unemployment claims must be filed weekly. The Mississippi Department Of Economic Security is reminding individuals that regardless of any account issues or status, weekly certifications must be filed. Weekly certifications can be filed online at mdes.ms.gov or via the MDES mobile app, 2FileUI. The UI Online System and mobile app are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.The 2FileUI app can be downloaded at : https://mdes.ms.gov/2fileui For additional information, visit https://mdes.ms.gov/covid19

According to Gov. Reeves over 300,000 people have filed for unemployment in Mississippi since March.