Union football coach Brad Breland retiring after 19 seasons

After 19 seasons with the program, Union head football coach Brad Breland will be hanging up his coaching whistle.

Breland shared that he plans to retire from Union come the end of the school year. He has served as head coach of the football program since 2001 and the school’s athletic director since 2003.

Breland led the Yellowjackets to 11 wins in 2011 which is the most wins in a single season for the program. He also led them to three region championships in 2002, 2011 and 2012. Most recently, he served as head coach of Team Mississippi in the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game, which Mississippi won 17-16 last month in Hattiesburg.