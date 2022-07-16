Update on Windham tractor theft

Philadelphia Police released this updated photo of the possible suspect and suspect vehicle in the tractor theft from Windham Tractor on Wednesday night at approximately 10:30 pm. The suspect in what appears to be a white Ford Ranger took a black utility trailer as well as a Kubota side by side from the lot. The tag displayed on this vehicle is confirmed to be a swapped tag not associated with the white Ford Ranger pictured. Several marks on this vehicle such as rust, dents, and stickers are clearly identifiable. If you recognize this vehicle or have anyone information on this case please contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 601-656-2131.