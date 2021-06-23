Update – Philadelphia Municipal Election Results

Philadelphia Municipal election results are certified. We contacted Philadelphia City Hall and spoke with the city clerk’s office for additional details as follows. The Alderman-At-Large vote has been certified. Incumbent Leroy Clemons received 669 votes and James Carson Waltman 670 votes. Officially James Waltman wins by one vote per certification and will be sworn in on June 30th. There is still a window of time for Mr. Clemons to contest the election. We reached out to City Attorney Robert Thomas’s office about a timeline for contesting. We also reached out to the City Commissioners office for additional details as well. We will keep you updated.

Swearing in will take place on June 30th at 1pm at Philadelphia City Hall.