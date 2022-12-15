Updated – Early Morning Accidents in Leake County

Thursday, December 15, 2022

1:19 a.m. – There was a report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries, car vs. cow, on Hwy 16 west, near Old Robinson Road. Vehicle was in the road, unsure about the cow. Officers, fire department, and EMS were dispatched.

5:27 a.m. – There was a report of a wreck with injuries on Hwy 487 East and Pine Grove Road.

6:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 towards Carthage in the Twin City area. The driver was pulled over inside the city.

10:37 a.m. –12:50 a.m. Carthage Police went to Oishi on Hwy 16 W where the front door was shattered to investigate. Read more here.

11:05 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the parking lot of Trustmark Bank on Hwy 16 E for a minor two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

1:35 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the parking lot of Dollar General in Singleton.

3:21 p.m. – Leake Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 near Tyson headed towards Carthage. The vehicle was located and pulled over inside the city.

4:33 p.m. – Leake Deputies were requested at a residence on Park Ridge Ln in the Lena area regarding a disturbance in progress there.