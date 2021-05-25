Vandalism Confirmed In Lincoln Park

Vandalism was reported over the weekend in Carthage. Newly planted flower beds and trees were damaged. Mayor Vivians said McMillan and Lincoln Park will be monitored for Vandalism. ‘We need everyone to work together to help keep our Parks beautiful. These Parks belong to All of Us! Vandalism will not be tolerated at any of them. We want our Parks to be a wonderful experience for everyone. I humbly ask that Parents do not allow children to play in the flower beds, beat and destroy trees. The parks has playgrounds for children to play. We also ask Parents and Adults to help curtail this problem if you see it going on. Again if we work together, we will win together! Let us help beautify our city.” Lincoln Park restoration has been ongoing over the last year with elements being finished over the last few weeks.