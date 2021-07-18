Vehicle On Fire On Hwy 16 E

10:16 am – Officials responded to Morgan Road about a vehicle turned upside down.

11:36 am – Officials received a call about a vehicle ran off the median off on 25 just north of 16. No reports of anyone in the vehicle.

11:49 am – Leake County officials got a call about a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree on Highway 25 South around Utah Road.

12:03 pm – Officers responded to a one car MVA on Highway 16 East. Vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree. Injuries were reported on the scene.

12:06 pm- Officials were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on Highway 16 East.

2:04 pm – Caller called in about a tree down on Highway 16 West. Tree was blocking eastbound lane.

3:18 pm – Officials were dispatched about a tree down on Clayton Road.

5:04 pm – Officers received a call about a truck turned over on its side and on fire at the intersection of 16 and 25.