4:08 am – Officials responded to an alarm activation on Laurel Hill Road.

6:15 am – Officers were dispatched to Highway 35 North for a one car MVA. Injuries were unknown.

7:19 am – An officer was requested to Dollar General in Edinburg for an alarm activation.

8:25 am – Officials got a call about a vehicle versus motorcycle on Highway 35 South. Injuries were reported on the scene.

12:34 pm – Caller called in advising a drunk driver was seen on Red water.