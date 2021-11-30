Veteran journalist joins Boswell Media news department

A 45-year veteran of radio journalism is joining the Boswell Media news department.

Randy Bell will begin anchoring the MaxxSouth Broadband News and Weather Update on Breezy 101, Kicks 96.7, and Cruisin 98.3 beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Bell is perhaps the best known and most highly decorated radio journalist in Mississippi.

His radio career began as a sophomore in high school when he got his start by reading the news at local station in Alabama.

Bell graduated from Mississippi State University in 1974 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

He most famously worked for the Jackson, MS market for iHeart radio stations like Miss 103 and Z106.7. Bell also covered news in Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo, and Mobile, AL.

Throughout his career, Bell has earned 23 national Edward R. Murrow Awards and 15 Radio Newsperson of the Year awards from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.