Victim in deadly Attala County house fire identified

The person that died in a deadly house fire in Kosciusko has been identified

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 64-year-old Jan Overstreet has been identified as the victim. Dew said authorities are still awaiting the results of the complete autopsy.

The house, located at 727 N Jackson St., caught Fire just around midnight Friday, June 14. The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen had recently been voted to demolish the home due to its poor condition.

Dew said his office is currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the deadly fire.

Additionally, the Kosciusko Fire Department is working with the State Fire Marhsal’s to determine the exact cause of the fire.