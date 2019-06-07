Victims identified in Highway 45 fatal crash

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the three people killed in Wednesday’s accident on Highway 45.

MHP identified the victims as 56-year-old Kimberly S. Holliday from Southaven, 12-year-old Bailey Southerlen of Southaven, and 67-year-old Kathleen Estling of Altoona, Iowa.

State troopers say five other people were also injured in that crash.

MHP says the preliminary investigation shows a southbound Chevrolet pickup crossed over the median and collided with three vehicles driving north; a 2010 Lincoln SUV, a 2010 Chevrolet pickup, and a Meridian Public Schools bus.

The accident happened about three miles south of the Kemper County line.