Video and audio: MS Songwriter of the Year

Posted on June 21, 2021 by Breck Riley Interview with 2021 MS Songwriter of the Year Brandon Green https://dl.dropbox.com/s/k99y97u91yw2x1j/Brandon%20Green%20Interview.m4a Interview with DC Guitar Winner Zach Bridges https://dl.dropbox.com/s/aepaod28v5jju7a/Zach%20Bridges%20-%20DC%20Guitar%20Award.m4a Interview with People's Choice Award winner Jodie Ross https://dl.dropbox.com/s/8x27hh46dmztfyn/Jodie%20Ross%20-%20People%E2%80%99s%20Choice%20Interview.m4a