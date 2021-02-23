Video: Noxapater special education student accepted into Mississippi State ACCESS program

“Coming into his senior year of school, he and his family had not been finalizing plans or completing college applications,” said Sanders. “There were no discussions of trade school or post-secondary education.”

That all changed when TJ Bobak, a graduate assistant from Mississippi State, began coming to speak to the class.

“I started working with Clay and realized he had a lot of potential and the ability to be at ACCESS” said Bobak. “He fits our student profile…and so he started the independent process of becoming a college student.”

That process was finalized Tuesday afternoon.

Kugle’s teachers, friends, and supporters surprised him with a National Signing Day type ceremony.

He signed his paperwork, put on his official MSU hat, and even rang a cowbell.

When asked what he plans to do at Mississippi State, Kugle told Kicks 96 that he wants to studying coaching, learn how to be on his own, and to make new friends.

For more information about the Mississippi State ACCESS program, visit www.access.msstate.edu.