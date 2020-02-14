Video: Pearl River continues to rise



River levels are rising and causing concerns for several areas of Mississippi, including Neshoba and Leake counties.

Near Burnside Park, the river is elevated. However, Neshoba Emergency Management Director Darrell Wilson said no reports of flooding or damage have been made at this point.

In Leake County, the Pearl River has reached maximum levels and is getting dangerously close to record highs. EMA Director Tommy Malone said as the river continues to rise, evacuations are possible.

No word yet on whether any have been issued, but we’re told some residents have already left on their own.