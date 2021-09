NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss.–A little sister was reunited with her brother who had been away for a year and a half, serving as a U.S. Marine. It happened at Neshoba Central Elementary, and was caught on video.

Students lined the halls with flags and cheered as Austin Anderson made his way to his sister’s classroom. She ran and hugged him when she realized he was coming.

Anderson will be home for three weeks before he is deployed again.