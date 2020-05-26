Virus deaths in Mississippi hit 635; hospitalizations drop

Mississippi health officials’ latest report on the disease caused by the new coronavirus shows a total of 13,458 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

The death toll has risen by nine to 635. More than half the deaths are reported at long term care facilities.

In Attala County, there have been 273 reports of COVID-19. That has lead to 14 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients reported by state hospitals dropped by 66 down to 367.

That is the first time the number of those reported hospitalized has dropped below 400 in weeks. (AP)