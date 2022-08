Visit the Carthage Farmer’s Market at McMillan Park each Tuesday from 8 am – 12 pm.

Vendors there have everything from fresh veggies to clothing. Live music and lunch is also available!

Shop the farmer’s market for:

Fresh meats

Fresh Local Grown Produce

Fresh Local Honey

Jellies and Jams

Cottage Foods

Handmade Crafts

Clothing

Much More

“Carthage Farmer’s Market, We Got Something For Everybody!”