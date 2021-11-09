Voter Turnout A Concern in Runoff Election

LOUISVILLE, Miss.–You’re being encouraged to get out and vote in the runoff election for state Senate, which is Nov. 23.

“The concern is, in a runoff election, traditionally, you have fewer people voting,” said George Thomas, with the Council of Governments, talking to our newsgathering partners at WTOK News Center 11.

“So, we’re concerned that the people need to get out and vote.”

Thomas is an alderman in Meridian, but he’s right about the voter turnout.

The election is between Rod Hickman of Noxubee County, who’s an attorney, and Dr. Minh Duong of Meridian, an eye doctor, to represent parts of Winston County and areas east of Philadelphia in the state Senate, which is District 32.