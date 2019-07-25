Walnut Grove Community Blood Drive Sunday

The Mississippi Blood Services is holding a Blood Drive in Walnut Grove, Sunday, July 28 from 1 pm – 5 pm at the Walnut Grove Town Hall. Donors will receive a t-shirt for giving blood. Must have a valid ID, be 17 years of age or older, and weigh over 110lbs. Mississippi Blood Services is asking people with any blood type to come out and give blood to help others in need. The effort is sponsored by the Mississippi State Guard and Healthy Walnut Grove Initiative. For more information, contact MBS at 1-888-90-BLOOD.