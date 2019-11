The Annual Walnut Grove Community Thanksgiving Gathering will be this Sunday,

November 24, at 5:00 PM. The service will be at Walnut Grove UMC across of Leake County High School with

Rev. John Sharp bringing the message and music by Mrs. Irene Martin.

All churches are encouraged to participate and the public is always welcome.

For more info, call 662-812-1777 or 601-672-7984