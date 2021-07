The Walnut Grove Farmers Market is today. The location is just off Main Street behind the Fire Station. A variety of vendors including Griffin Gardens, Wildland Beef, Honey Hill Farm, Cullen’s Crops, M & M Produce, The Bunny Patch, and Unique Designs are participating. The market will run from 3:30pm-6:30pm each Thursday. For more information, please call Town Hall at 601-253-2321.