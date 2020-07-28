Walnut Grove:The Tuscolameta Trail Is Paved

The Tuscolameta Trail is paved. “Final signage and site dressing is still to be done, but we had so much interest in using the trail, we decided to open as is.” said Mayor Brian Gomillion. This continues our effort to be a Healthier Walnut Grove and lead in part to our recognition as Mississippi’s Healthy Hometown 2020 by the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.”

The original trail was constructed on part of the GM&O Railway that once ran through Walnut Grove from the 1920s to 1980s. The Trail is named Tuscolameta for the swamp that the Town was built in the 1920s when it moved from the previous location east of the present town.

The trail is open to bicycles, if you yield to walkers. The trail is pet friendly. Pets on a leash are welcome – excluding vicious breeds.