Wanted Man Who Visited Walnut Grove is Caught in Jackson

A Jackson murder suspect who was spotted in Walnut Grove last week has been captured—in Jackson.  U-S marshals found 31-year-old Brandon Pugh hiding in a house in a south Jackson neighborhood, about a mile from where police say he shot into a car six weeks ago, wounding a 14-year-old boy who died in a hospital about a week later.   He had been on the run ever since. Last week Pugh and two women were believed to have been involved in an effort to smuggle contraband into the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility.  The women were arrested but Pugh got away, heading back to Jackson where the marshals were able to track him down this morning.

