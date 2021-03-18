Louisville – Telephone Scammers Claiming to Be with Amazon

Another day, another scam. The Louisville Police Department is reporting a telephone scam that is currently making rounds in the community. This scam involves individuals claiming to represent the e-commerce business, Amazon. The callers are targeting people about fraudulent online purchases in an attempt to gather their personal information. What makes this tele-scam so different is that the callers claim to be in partnership with the police.
They are attempting to hold a “conference call” with a person claiming to be a Louisville (MS) Police Officer and using the LPD office number.
If you receive a phone call like this, hang up and report it to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357 (9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, ET)