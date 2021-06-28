WCKK – Kicks96.7 named Radio Station of the Year

WCKK – Kicks96.7 has been named Radio Station of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters.

The announcement was made Saturday night at the MAB Excellence in Broadcasting awards at the Old Capitol Inn in downtown Jackson.

“I am ecstatic about Kicks 96 winning Radio Station of the Year,” said Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Boswell Townsend. “This is a team effort and there isn’t a team in Mississippi that works harder or deserves this more than the crew on Kicks 96.”

The Radio Station of the Year award is given to the Mississippi radio station that demonstrates an overall excellence to broadcasting. Factors that are considered for the award are station management, operations, objectives, personnel, programming, promotions, community service, public affairs and station awards and notable recognition.

Other awards received were for Breaking News coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Sports Story coverage of Leake Academy football’s State Championship game and Breck Riley was named Radio Personality of the Year.

In total, Boswell Media brought home 15 awards, eight of which were first place.

Click HERE for more pictures and videos from the awards banquet.

MAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

First Place Awards

Other entries receiving honors