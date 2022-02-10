Weapons Fired During Domestic Disturbance

At approximately 8:06 Tuesday morning February 8th, Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Freeny Road for a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Matthew Casey Bradford had allegedly fired a weapon at a female. The female stated that he shot the weapon twice. She was never struck by any bullets, but her vehicle was. Bradford left the scene before deputies and Sheriff Atkinson arrived on scene. Soon after the incident deputies spotted Bradford, pulled him over, and arrested him for possession of paraphernalia and simple assault and taken to Leake County Correctional Facility.