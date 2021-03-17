Weather Alert From CEPA

Severe Weather Alert

The National Weather Service has placed our entire service area under a rare level 5

high severe risk for severe storms. This looks to be an afternoon and nighttime event.

Central Electric Power Association has restoration plans in place and will respond to all

outages as quickly and safely as possible.

Should this be a major weather event, all power restoration updates will be on our

website and your local radio station. Central Electric Power Association encourages its

members to take safety precautions during and after a storm. Now is the time to

prepare.

To report a power outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an

Outage or call 601-267-3043. Make sure your contact information is up to date so our

outage management system will automatically recognize your number when calling to

report an outage.

Central Electric serves over 37,000 meter across more than 4,000 miles of power lines

in Leake, Neshoba, Attala, Rankin, Scott, Newton, & Kemper counties in central

Mississippi