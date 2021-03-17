Weather Alert From CEPA

Severe Weather Alert
The National Weather Service has placed our entire service area under a rare level 5
high severe risk for severe storms. This looks to be an afternoon and nighttime event.
Central Electric Power Association has restoration plans in place and will respond to all
outages as quickly and safely as possible.
Should this be a major weather event, all power restoration updates will be on our
website and your local radio station. Central Electric Power Association encourages its
members to take safety precautions during and after a storm. Now is the time to
prepare.
To report a power outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an
Outage or call 601-267-3043. Make sure your contact information is up to date so our
outage management system will automatically recognize your number when calling to
report an outage.
Central Electric serves over 37,000 meter across more than 4,000 miles of power lines
in Leake, Neshoba, Attala, Rankin, Scott, Newton, & Kemper counties in central
Mississippi
