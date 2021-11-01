Week 11 winner announced! Plus make your picks for the final week!

Week 11 of Kicks Picks Presented By Byar’s Furniture of Philadelphia caused most of those that played some difficulties in their selections.

However a few rose to the top with 17 & 18 entries correct.

Our winner with 18 correct picks is Anthony Loper of Carthage! Anthony is the winner of the weekly prize. A $50 gift certificate to Lee’s Steakhouse in Sebastopol.

This is the FINAL week to play Kicks Picks this season, so be sure to play! The person who guesses the most games correctly for the season will win the grand prize of an Ashley recliner from Byar’s Furniture as well as tickets to the Eggbowl… so get your picks in!

Week 12 picks can be found here.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!!!