Week 5 Kicks Picks Winner Announced

Per usual, it was a super competitive week for Kicks Picks presented by Byar’s Furniture in Philadelphia this week! Everyone made very good picks, but one person came out above the rest..

Billy Wilbanks of Carthage, you are our Kicks Picks week 5 winner! Mr. Wilbanks is the winner of a $50 gift certificate to our Friday night food spot, Lee’s Steakhouse in Sebastopol!

Make your picks for this week here by 6 p.m. Friday the 24th to be eligible to win a $50 gift certificate to Lee’s Steakhouse.

Be sure to make your picks each week so you can win the GRAND PRIZE!! An Ashley recliner from Byar’s Furniture in Philadelphia. Along with that comfy recliner, the season winner will receive tickets to this year’s Eggbowl.

It’s FREE… It’s FUN… It’s Kicks Picks!!!