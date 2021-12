Alright guys..what do you REALLY want for Christmas? Vote below! We don"t have what you really want listed? Leave a comment!

What do men REALLY want for Christmas? Hunting/Fishing Gear Socks/Underwear Nice Cologne Gift Certificate for a massage Nice Watch Wireless Earbuds Grilling Utinsels/Accessories Gift Certificate to a home improvement store Gift Certificate to an auto parts store Mini Vacation Vote Loading...